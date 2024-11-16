PSH performs historic first open-heart surgery

[Source: Supplied]

Pacific Specialist Healthcare has performed Fiji’s first open-heart surgery, achieving a 100 percent success rate and redefining healthcare for the Pacific region.

This milestone marks a turning point for cardiac care, bringing life-saving procedures closer to home for thousands of patients.

The complex surgery was conducted by PSH Hospital’s specialized cardiovascular team, trained at world-renowned institutions.

Article continues after advertisement

Their expertise and precision highlight the hospital’s capability to deliver advanced treatments that were previously unavailable in any private healthcare facility in Fiji.

Founder and CEO Parvish Kumar explained that this achievement bridges a critical gap in healthcare access for Pacific communities.

By offering top-tier cardiac care locally, PSH Hospitals allows patients to avoid costly overseas travel and maintain the emotional support of their families during treatment.

The hospital’s open-heart surgery program is the result of 15 months of detailed planning, investment in cutting-edge technology and collaboration across medical disciplines.

Kumar said that the hospital’s exhaustive preparations ensured every aspect of the procedure was accounted for with backup plans in place to maintain their standard of excellence.

He acknowledged the surgical team and nurses for their care throughout the pre-operative, procedural and recovery phases.

Kumar highlighted that the costs of the procedure are significantly lower than what patients would pay for the same treatment in countries like India or Thailand.

This affordability, coupled with world-class care makes the program transformative for local and regional patients.

This achievement goes beyond a single surgery.

It represents a shift in healthcare standards, offering new hope for patients who previously lacked access to timely cardiac interventions.

Kumar reiterated PSH Hospitals’ commitment to expanding specialized services, ensuring that patients in Fiji and the Pacific region receive the care they deserve without compromise.