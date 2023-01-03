PSC Chair resigns

[Source: Fiji Government / Facebook]

Public Service Commission Chair Vishnu Mohan has resigned.

This has been confirmed to FBC News by Attorney General Siromi Turaga this afternoon.

Mohan who is based in Canada, tendered his resignation last week.

When asked about the reason behind his resignation, the Attorney General stated that Mohan has been based abroad and could not facilitate meetings with the new Government upon the request of the Prime Minister.

Turaga says Mohan has voluntarily resigned to make way for someone who is based in Fiji.

A replacement for Mohan is yet to be decided.