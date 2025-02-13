PSB’s vital role highlighted at World Radio Day

[ FilePhoto ]

Public Service Broadcasting plays a vital role in fostering peace, preserving culture, and promoting democratic values.

However, this can only be sustained if broadcasters have the resources they need to serve audiences effectively.

This was emphasized by Assistant Minister for Information Aliki Bia while launching World Radio Day at the annual Pacific Media Partnership Conference this morning.

Bia says funding for public service broadcasters is not just a matter of ensuring their survival but empowering them to fulfill their vital role in society.

He adds that it is important to ensure that these broadcasters continue to offer diverse and independent content that reflects the needs of their communities, especially in remote and underserved regions.

“In the Pacific, where we face unique challenges such as isolation, natural disasters, and climate change, public service broadcasters like FBC are essential lifelines for information, education, and culture. As small island nations in the Pacific, we face unique challenges when it comes to media and communications.”

Asia Pacific Broadcasting Secretary General Ahmed Nadeem says that over the past 15 years, PMPC has evolved.

Nadeem says what started as purely a technical forum in 2010 has now grown into a comprehensive conference addressing issues of importance to all its Pacific members and broadcasters.

“We talk about the future of broadcasting, how we can use digital platforms to preserve cultures and how to strengthen the role of radio, especially in keeping our people safe during emergencies. We also continue important conversations with our members and leaders on budgetary issues, media freedom, climate change, and finding opportunities to lead in our industry.”

Nadeem says beyond these challenges, the PMPC members also remember the struggles of the communities and the role of public service media in helping these communities thrive in the current media landscape.

He stresses that as media professionals, we are not just storytellers but a voice to those who need support and guidance, to educate them and to advocate for needed changes.

