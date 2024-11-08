Prosecution claims US national was ready to flee

The prosecution in the case of Bradley Dawson who allegedly murdered his wife during their honeymoon at the Turtle Island Resort made closing submissions today.

Dawson stands accused of beating his wife, Christie Chan to death in 2022, just two days after they checked in for their honeymoon.

Prosecutor Alvin Singh claimed that Dawson was prepared to flee the scene following the fatal attack.

Article continues after advertisement

Singh told the Lautoka High Court that evidence suggested Dawson inflicted serious injuries on his wife, resulting in her death, and then made efforts to escape the island.

Singh highlighted key evidence, including the fact that Dawson had left their accommodation, in the middle of the night after the alleged attack, taking with him their personal belongings, including cards and cash amounting to US$1,093.

He said that from the actions of the accused, they can draw inferences that he was aware of his wife’s death and had every intention of fleeing—not only the scene but also the country.

Singh also described how Dawson used a kayak to travel to the nearby village of Matacawalevu, a move that further suggested his intent to escape.

The prosecution argued that Dawson’s behavior immediately following the alleged crime was inconsistent with someone who had committed a crime of passion, instead pointing to premeditation and an attempt to flee the jurisdiction.

Earlier in the trial, the court heard that Chan had sustained serious injuries in what the prosecution has described as a brutal attack.

The defense is now submitting its closing statement.