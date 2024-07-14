Proper KPI’s needed for sugar industry

There is a need to develop proper key performance indicators for all sugar-related sectors to ensure the economic viability of the industry.

This was highlighted by the Standing Committee on Economic Affairs chairperson, Sakiusa Tubuna.

Tubuna states that while cane production is below the desired level of 2.5 million tonnes and the trend is declining, much more needs to be done to enhance productivity.

The Economic Affairs chairperson emphasizes the need for self-sufficiency in the sugar sector.

Tubuna also outlines several factors contributing to the decline in sugar production.

“These include the lack of interest by farmers who perceive cane farming as unpredictable, inconsistent cane supply to the mill resulting in underutilization of mill capacity, declining cane quality, non-existence of KPIs and non-renewal, and absence of a strategic plan to forecast the Corporation’s future targets and outputs.”

He adds the development and implementation of comprehensive KPIs are essential to monitor progress and ensure the long-term sustainability and growth of the sugar sector.