PRF commends its stakeholders

[Source: Pacific Recycling Foundation]

The Pacific Recycling Foundation says it is encouraged by the proactive stance of certain Ministries in seeking solutions to Fiji’s waste issues.

Founder Amitesh Deo says PRF is particularly happy with collaboration by the Ministry of Local Government, the Ministry of Environment, and the Education Ministry.

Deo adds that the willingness of the permanent secretaries to engage with PRF is an indication of their commitment to addressing the waste crisis confronting Fiji and the broader region.

He says PRF remains committed to partnering with government agencies and stakeholders to foster a cleaner and more sustainable Fiji and the region.