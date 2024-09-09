PRF calls for waste reduction

[Source: PRF/ Facebook]

Pacific Recycling Foundation Founder Amitesh Deo has called on municipal councils to have serious discussions about reducing waste that is ending up in dumpsites and landfills.

He claims that, at the moment, contractors are focusing on the volumes going to landfills because that is how they charge their fees.

Deo says what is yet to be recognized is that these volumes are exhausting the dumpsites, leading to millions of dollars being spent on rehabilitation work.

He says this is not solving the problem of waste management.

Deo adds that the goal should be to send as little as possible to dumpsites and landfills—only waste that cannot be recycled or composted.

The PRF Founder says this approach will also extend the lifespan of dumpsites and landfills, and the government won’t have to spend thousands or millions of dollars every few years on their rehabilitation.