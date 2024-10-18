PRF and Tourism Fiji partner for sustainable tourism

PRF founder, Amitesh Deo (left), COO of Tourism Fiji, COO of Tourism Fiji, Leigh Howard [Source: Supplied]

The Pacific Recycling Foundation (PRF) and Tourism Fiji have formed a three-year partnership to promote sustainable waste management across Fiji’s tourism sector.

The goal of this partnership is to promote environmental stewardship and recycling in popular tourist destinations.

The collaboration will improve recycling efforts at well-known locations through initiatives like the I-Recycle campaign, making the environment cleaner for both residents and visitors.

Article continues after advertisement

Key awareness campaigns will align with global events such as World Environment Day and World Oceans Day.

According to the founder of PRF, Amitesh Deo, this collaboration is essential to building a greener, cleaner Fiji.

COO of Tourism Fiji, Leigh Howard, highlighted the role of sustainability in maintaining Fiji’s reputation as a top travel destination.

Both organizations are committed to fostering responsible tourism and protecting Fiji’s natural beauty.