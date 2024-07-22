President to attend Paris Olympics

President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere

President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere will be travelling to Paris, France, to attend the 2024 Summer Olympics.

As Patron of FASANOC, Ratu Wiliame has been officially invited to the International Olympic Committee President’s Dinner, where he will meet representatives of various National Olympic Committees, legendary athletes, and distinguished figures from the realms of business, media, culture, and sports worldwide.

Ratu Wiliame will also participate in Summit at the Carrousel Du Louvre where participants will share ideas on collective commitment to the health and education of children, for the future and for the future generations of athletes.

Article continues after advertisement

During this summit participants will be able to demonstrate mobilization for these shared objectives, alongside other volunteer actors.

Additionally, on Friday the President has been invited to a reception hosted by the President of France at the Elysee Palace before attending the Opening of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

During this period Acting Chief Justice Justice Salesi Temo will act in this position.

The President is scheduled to return on July 31st.