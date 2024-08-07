President Murmu lauds Fiji-India relations

[Source: Fiji Government / Facebook]

President of India Droupadi Murmu says Fiji and India’s relationship is built on trust, mutual respect, and strong people-to-people ties, which stands out as a shining example.

President Murmu made this sentiment at the state dinner hosted by Fijian President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere.

She adds that her visit to the parliament and the bilateral meetings yesterday highlighted the vast potential for cooperation that exists across various domains.

President Murmu says from the Girmit era to the digital era, Fiji and India have come a long way, and together the two nations are not only fortifying bilateral relationships but also people-to-people relations.

Whether it is health and education or agriculture and digital partnership or clean energy and climate action, our partnership is multifaceted and the opportunities are immense. Our latest initiatives, such as the 100-bed super specialty hospital project and the digital ID pilot project, headed a new direction in our partnership.

She extended her heartfelt appreciation to the people and government of Fiji for the warm hospitality and beautiful welcome and expressed that she felt like she was at home.

Meanwhile, President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere, during the dinner, bestowed the 50th Independence Anniversary Medals to Girmit descendants.