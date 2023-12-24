President highlights CWM hospital’s progress

President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere during the Centennial Ball celebration of CWM Hospital [Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Despite encountering infrastructural challenges in recent years, the Colonial War Memorial Hospital has made significant progress, evolving from serving the local community to becoming the regional referral hospital.

During the Centennial Ball celebration of CWM Hospital this week, President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere commended the hard work and dedication of the staff in ensuring the well-being of patients.

He adds that the nation’s biggest hospital was established in 1923 with 27 staff but has now expanded to 1600 staff in various departments.

“From delivering general services to now being the hub of specialist services in Fiji, from serving regions to now being the regional referral hospital, From housing the only medical school in the region to being the training hospital for two medical schools and three nursing schools.”

Ratu Wiliame also commends efforts by health professionals in ensuring adaptation and effective utilization of modern technologies and equipment.

The Ministry of Health has outlined a strategic plan for next year to ensure effective operations and necessary maintenance projects in hospitals.