President calls on Naitasiri to help tackle drug problem

President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere has expressed grave concern over the increasing use of drugs around the country.

While officiating at the Naitasiri Provincial Council meeting, President Ratu Wiliame urged Naitasiri paramount chief, Turaga na Qaranivalu Ratu Inoke Takiveikata, to take decisive action to protect the people from the growing drug crisis.

Ratu Wiliame noted that the harmful effects of drugs are now evident in traditional villages, where younger generations are showing a lack of respect for their elders.

Naitasiri, the second-largest province in Fiji, has not been spared from the devastating impacts of drugs, which have infiltrated its communities, churches, vanua, and even government structures.

“We must not point fingers at others, as we are the ones who need to stand up and address this issue.”

The President called for a unified effort from the province, stressing the importance of continued awareness campaigns in Naitasiri’s 91 villages to combat drug abuse.

Ratu Wiliame also suggested the need for a comprehensive village profile initiative to help the government provide targeted assistance that would benefit the people of Naitasiri.

The one-day Naitasiri Provincial Council meeting is currently underway at Tamavua Village.