Preserving culture through literature

Local writers are being encouraged to write books in their own languages to help preserve cultural identity and share unique stories with wider communities.

This was highlighted by Assistant Professor from the Department of Language and Literature at Fiji National University, Dr. Subashni Kumar, during the launch of her new Hindi book “Fiji Hindi Sahityaksar Subramani ka Hindi Upanyas“.

She says the call aims to promote storytelling in native and vernacular languages, ensuring that traditional knowledge, history, and lived experiences are not lost over time.

“The people who are writing in their own language, like in their vernaculars we should also create awareness about the works written in our own vernaculars. Because no one else is going to write about us. So we have to write about our own people, their own communities, the feelings, and the experiences of our people.”

Kumar adds that promoting literature in local languages not only fosters cultural pride but also helps younger generations stay connected to their roots, values, and identity.

She says that through her writing, she is focusing on encouraging local writers and youths to share their own stories, explore their creativity, and deepen their understanding of books and literature.

