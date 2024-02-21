PRB's expanded role in Lagilagi Housing

The Public Rental Board has a significant responsibility to handle after the recent handover of Lagilagi Housing to it.

Last month, the Cabinet endorsed PRB’s involvement to complete and manage the long-stalled Lagilagi Housing Estate.

The project was initially spearheaded by the People’s Community Network Charitable Trust.

PRB General Manager Timoci Naleba says they aim to complete 36 new flats and be ready for tenants by April.

Meanwhile, the issues in Lagilagi go beyond just completing flats.

Naleba has confirmed discussions with existing tenants on other matters, which PRB will now have to address.

“We just had a consultation with the tenants of Lagilagi, so we had all the stakeholders present; we had the Ministry of Housing, PS, and his team; we all had the Ministry of Lands representatives present, and it was quite full, and they had raised their issues on some of the ways they were managed before and some of the issues they still face”.

Naleba says PRB is committed to addressing these challenges.

Meanwhile, once the new properties are ready, Naleba says it will bring the total number of flats to 154.