PRB to focus on sustainable development

[Source: Public Rental Board/ Facebook]

The Public Rental Board in a bid to reduce its carbon footprint is focusing on sustainable development of its properties and estates.

General Manager, Timoci Naleba, says incorporating solar panels and rainwater harvesting is part of their initiative.

Naleba says they have engaged with partners to implement sustainable energy projects at their rental properties.

“In terms of sustainable development, Fiji has got a commitment to green housing and also to make sure that we carbon footprint in any urban development.”

Naleba states that regardless of the cost they implement such plans for long-term benefits.

The PRB will soon partner with International Solar Alliance to set up a solar power project in the Raiwai estates, followed by other PRB properties.