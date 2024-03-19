PRB launches website

[File Photo]

The Public Rental Board launched its website aiming to enhance its service delivery yesterday.

Speaking at the launch in Lami, Local Government Minister Maciu Nalumisa says they are committed to providing safe and affordable housing options for Fijians.

Nalumisa says technology has become pertinent in accessing services, and PRB tenants will be able to access all basic information online.

Article continues after advertisement

“The PRB website will serve as a hub for information on affordable rental housing options and revitalising efforts.”

The local government minister says that the user-friendly interface will allow tenants and stakeholders to access important information and resources any time.