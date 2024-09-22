Prasad warns of Fiji’s drug crisis at carnival

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman repeatedly made strong calls on the urgency to tackle Fiji’s drug problem while speaking at the crowning ceremony of the Vodafone GoldWater Carnival in Tavua last night.

The DPM acknowledges the organizer of the carnival for incorporating the message of saying no to drugs as the theme of the event.

Prasad says drugs are destroying not only individuals but communities and families, and it will have a devastating effect on the country if people do not say no to drugs now.

He says the government is acting with urgency to address the scourge of drugs.

“The government, while it has put out a national drug and narcotic strategy, is putting additional focus on the police force and all the agencies to ensure that we stop the spread, the use, and the harm that drugs cause to our communities.”

The DPM pleaded with youth, saying it’s not too late to get out of the drug trap if they are already involved in its use and trade.

Prasad also took the time to thank the contestants for advocating for the war against drugs and other social issues during the weeklong festivities.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Prime Minister also calls for an end to violence against women, girls, and children.

He says women, children, and girls deserve the respect, dignity, space, and support to be part of our national economic and social fabric but also provide leadership in our communities.