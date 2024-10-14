Prasad to contest 2026 elections

National Federation Party (NFP) leader Biman Prasad

National Federation Party (NFP) leader Biman Prasad confirmed his intention to contest the 2026 General Elections.

Prasad emphasizes that with nearly two years into the current government, the electoral landscape is rapidly approaching a pivotal moment, as the Prime Minister holds the constitutional authority to call elections any time after a minimum of 3 years six months from the first parliamentary sitting.

Prasad stresses the urgency of electoral preparation as the political climate continues to evolve.

He expresses confidence in the NFP’s organizational capabilities, stating that the party is well-positioned to engage with voters and present its agenda effectively.