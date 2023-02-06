Prasad in India for a week-long official visit

[File Photo]

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad is currently in India for a week-long official visit.

He is having a number of high level bilateral engagements with the Indian Government Ministers, including the External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar, Minister for Finance Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas & Housing and Urban Affairs Shri Hardeep Singh Puri and Minister of State for External Affairs Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh.

As part of the visit, Prasad also has a few public speaking engagements, including being part of the Ministerial dialogue at the India Energy Week on “Strategies for a sustainable and decarbonized future”.

This event will be opened by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Other public speaking events are also being finalized.

Discussions with the Government of India will be focused on advancing India – Fiji economic relations and bilateral cooperation in areas of mutual strategic interest.

Prasad is accompanied by the Permanent Secretary for Finance, Shiri Gounder.