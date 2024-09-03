Prasad slams previous administration

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad [Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji/Facebook]

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad has received a list of public enterprises that have not produced their audited reports on time for the past many years.

The Finance Minister expressed disappointment saying this goes to show that the previous administration is the worst government in the history of the country where annual reports and audited accounts did not come on time.

He highlighted an example where Attorney General Graham Leung had to present the AG’s Office report from 2006 in Parliament yesterday.

Prasad did not name the entities but says that it is this reason the Chair of the Public Accounts Committee has made the recommendation for Ministers and Permanent Secretaries to think about getting their reports on time.

The Finance Minister says some members of the Opposition should be shamed for failure to do their part during their time in government.

He adds that if reports are not done on time then obviously those responsible cannot manage those entities.

He says as a government, all Minister are determined to get that right and get reports on time.

Prasad says this is going to improve the accountability of state-owned enterprises.

He states that the government of the day is open to reforming further, looking at possibilities of privatizing, looking at models where it can work with the private sector and looking at models where they do not distort the competition in the economy.