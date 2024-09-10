Prasad highlights Girmitiya’s educational legacy

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad

All educational institutions built by the Girmitiya community were not only meant to serve their descendants or children but to serve all races in this country.

This was reiterated by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad at the Shree Krishna Leela festival held at the Nanuku Sangam School grounds in Rakiraki over the weekend.

Prasad says the $200 Back-to-School Support is an initiative of the Coalition Government to assist parents and guardians.

In acknowledging the committee of Shree Krishna Leela, Professor Prasad says the invitation caught his attention as this is the first time he had come to know that people in Fiji celebrate Krishna Leela.

He says this demonstrates the prestige, culture, civilization, and language our ancestors left behind for us despite the suffering and struggles they endured during the indenture system.

Professor Prasad adds that this world is a battleground and needs a Shree Krishna or an Arjuna to protect the cosmic order or law (dharma).

He says the festival is more than just a cultural event; it is a celebration of the rich heritage and timeless teachings of Lord Shree Krishna.

Through this festival, Prasad says unity, togetherness, and the instillation of good morals and values in younger generations are also promoted.