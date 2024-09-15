Prasad calls for reflection on Islamic values

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad extends his wishes to Fiji’s Muslim community as they commemorate the birth of Prophet Muhammad, the founder of Islam.

He states that Prophet Muhammad, as the messenger of God, preached the values of peace, inclusivity, tolerance and ethical behavior.

“In 1974, the then National Federation Party and Opposition Leader Hon. Siddiq Moidin Koya negotiated with the then Prime Minister Ratu Sir Kamisese Mara to designate Prophet Muhammad’s Birthday and Diwali celebrations as public holidays, recognizing the Indo-Fijian community. This was a bipartisan effort in the national interest.”

Article continues after advertisement

Prof Prasad encourages all Fijians to reflect on these teachings and apply them in their daily lives.

He further says that the principles of social, ethical, moral and religious conduct championed by the Prophet form the foundation for societal, economic, and political progress.

Prof Prasad also acknowledges the contributions of religious communities in fostering education, spirituality and community development across Fiji.