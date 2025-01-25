Post Fiji launches time-saving EAD system

Post Fiji has launched its new Electronic Advanced Data system, a game-changing tool integrated into the Customs Declaration System to streamline postal services for Fijians.

While officiating at the launch, Post Fiji Chief Executive Officer Isaac Mow states that after three to four months of rigorous testing across post offices, the system is now fully operational, promising significant improvements in efficiency.

Mow highlights that the EAD system drastically reduces the time customers spend at post office counters.

“So, with the introduction of this system, customers will stand in queue for, I think, a maximum time of two minutes at the most. So, the time in terms of efficiency has reduced from 15 minutes to around two minutes being served over the counter.”

Post Fiji CEO says that customers can now complete parcel declarations online through their smartphones or computers.

He adds that the app allows users to input their personal and recipient details, which are stored securely for future use.

Mow highlights the system’s efficiency, calling it robust and easy to use.

The launch of the EAD system is a step forward in Post Fiji’s commitment to modernizing services and enhancing customer experiences.