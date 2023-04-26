Positivity being seen in lending demand

Minister for Trade, Co-operatives, and Small and Medium Enterprises Manoa Kamikamica

Fiji is seeing a rise in lending to the private sector by six percent and non-performing loans are declining.

Minister for Trade, Co-operatives, and Small and Medium Enterprises Manoa Kamikamica says this is a positive outlook.

He says they need to ensure that this remains sustainable moving forward.

“These are all positive indicators, and the private sector must capitalize on the opportunities before them. We want to create an innovative society where we have a diversified economic base. We need to harness our natural talent and resources to their optimal use.”

Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad says Fiji is seen as a catalyst for business development and private sector growth throughout the Pacific.

He says during his visit to Washington, D.C., in the United States earlier this month, he was able to hold bilateral meetings with officials from the International Monetary Fund, World Bank, Commonwealth, and the Asian Development Bank on economic and investment opportunities.

“And I can tell you about the sense of engagement that is there and the plans that are coming through with respect to how Fiji is seen not only in the Pacific but also around the world. And I think it’s timely because of the whole geopolitical shift, the geo-economics, and the whole Indo-Pacific strategy, of which Fiji is part of.”

The two ministers were speaking at a Fiji Employers and Commerce Federation breakfast event.