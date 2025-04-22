Pope Francis remembered for compassion

Source: New York Times

The head of the Catholic Church in Fiji says Pope Francis will be remembered as a humble leader who placed the people of Oceania at the heart of his leadership.

Archbishop Peter Loy Chong says the late Pope’s legacy lives on through his compassion, his deep concern for the vulnerable, and his commitment to environmental and social justice.

Archbishop Loy Chong, who accompanied Pope Francis during his visit to Papua New Guinea last year, says the pontiff brought global attention to the unique challenges faced by the Pacific.

Article continues after advertisement

He says the Pope’s messages around climate change, resource exploitation, and support for young people resonated strongly across the region.

He also challenged political and religious leaders to combat what he called the “ugly indifference” of self-centered systems that neglect the poor and marginalized.

Archbishop Loy Chong

“Oceania, is at the center. And to our political leaders, our tradition-al leaders and everybody, you know, it’s, we should make our, you know, be aligned to our traditional spirituality, our Christian spirituality in protecting and caring for the ocean, because no one else can speak about the ocean as people who live in the ocean. Many people don’t live by the sea, and they do not know what the ocean means to people’s livelihood.”

The Archbishop adds that Pope Francis reminded leaders that the wealth of the earth including the ocean which is meant for the good of all, not just a privileged few.

He states that these messages speak directly to the challenges Fiji and other Pacific nations face today.

Archbishop Loy Chong has confirmed he is making arrangements to travel to the Vatican to attend the funeral and represent the Archdiocese of Suva and the people of the Pacific.

He says a memorial service will also be held in Suva, with details to be confirmed in the coming days.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.