Unity Fiji focuses on funding policies

The Unity Fiji Party will be using its alternative budget as the basis for how its policies will be funded once its manifesto is released.

Party Leader Savenaca Narube says his party is the only one that has presented an alternative budget for the past two years.

“We are going to update that alternative budget and put in our policies that is going to throw out the impact, the cost, revenue, deficit and debt from there.”

Narube says Unity Fiji is not like the larger parties which have a big budget to fund their election campaign and will be relying on supporters help meet their financial needs.

The former governor of the Reserve Bank of Fiji is confident that he has the support of Fijians heading into the election.