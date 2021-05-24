The Social Democratic Liberal Party MP Mosese Bulitavu is not moved by the confirmation that the management board will deliberate on his voting preference for Fiji’s President last week.

Bulitavu has been criticized by members of his party with his Leader Viliame Gavoka expressing disappointment, stating the Board will be asked to take action.

However, Bulitavu told FBC News he stands by his decision and he’s ready if the party wishes to settle the matter in court.

“The party is out of the picture, because there was no party directive”.

Bulitavu says any party directive has to be approved as a resolution of the management board.

He claims this did not take place in the voting for the President.

“If that’s not done, the party constitution is not breached”.

Mosese Bulitavu says Viliame Gavoka should focus on the election campaign.