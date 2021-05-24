Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
CareFIJI remains in use|Over 100 infringements in two days|FNU receives funding to aid Fiji in COVID-19 response efforts|15-year-old among COVID fatalities|COVID-19 cases continues to grow in the Western Division|Test positivity at 32%|Vaccination numbers continue to increase|Don’t peddle lies: Dr Waqainabete|Vaccination drive-through to begin in Labasa today|Western Division enters mitigation phase|Ministry explores vaccine options for children|Complaints filed against two doctors|No jab, no entry rule to be enforced soon|Student dies in hospital after falling from a coconut tree|Police to change approach to COVID operations|Government committed to prioritizing child healthcare|Fiji’s COVID-19 cases remain at a high with 11 more new deaths|Ten COVID-19 patients in critical condition|Fijians eligible for vaccination after completing 14 days of isolation|Surgical team’s heroic effort saves life|NZ Doctor praises local medical workers|Controlling crowds at funerals becomes challenging|Market vendors urged to get vaccinated|New Zealand continues to support Fiji during COVID crisis|SIDS COP26 attendance in limbo|
Full Coverage

Politics

SODELPA wants Bulitavu’s seat in Parliament vacated

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
August 6, 2021 4:25 pm

The Social Democratic Liberal Party has advised the Speaker of Parliament to declare MP Mosese Bulitavu’s seat in the House vacant.

In a statement, SODELPA General Secretary, Lenaitasi Duru said they are evoking Section 63 (1)(h) and Section 63 (3) of the 2013 Constitution.

Duru says this is a result of Bulitavu’s blatant disregard for a Party directive to its members concerning the Party stand on Bill 17 and the 2021/2022 Appropriation Bill.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds SODELPA Leader Viliame Gavoka in his opening speech, had given the official Party stand, which is aligned to the collective agreement of members of the Party Caucus.

Duru also says Bulitavu’s public address against the Party directive and subsequent public utterances are indicative of one-upmanship.

The SODELPA General Secretary says the Management Board is also following up on the Party constitutional provisions to seek his expulsion.

Bulitavu in a statement says his contribution was for the greater good of the nation, and claims there was no Party directive given to Caucus on its stand before the debate.

FBC News is trying to get confirmation from the Parliament secretariat.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.