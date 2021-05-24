SODELPA wants Bulitavu’s seat in Parliament vacated

The Social Democratic Liberal Party has advised the Speaker of Parliament to declare MP Mosese Bulitavu’s seat in the House vacant.

In a statement, SODELPA General Secretary, Lenaitasi Duru said they are evoking Section 63 (1)(h) and Section 63 (3) of the 2013 Constitution.

Duru says this is a result of Bulitavu’s blatant disregard for a Party directive to its members concerning the Party stand on Bill 17 and the 2021/2022 Appropriation Bill.

He adds SODELPA Leader Viliame Gavoka in his opening speech, had given the official Party stand, which is aligned to the collective agreement of members of the Party Caucus.

Duru also says Bulitavu’s public address against the Party directive and subsequent public utterances are indicative of one-upmanship.

The SODELPA General Secretary says the Management Board is also following up on the Party constitutional provisions to seek his expulsion.

Bulitavu in a statement says his contribution was for the greater good of the nation, and claims there was no Party directive given to Caucus on its stand before the debate.

FBC News is trying to get confirmation from the Parliament secretariat.