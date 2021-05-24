SODELPA executives to decide Bulitavu’s fate

The Social Democratic Liberal Party will not turn a blind eye to MP Mosese Bulitavu’s vote in favour of President-elect Ratu Wiliame Katonivere in parliament on Friday.

Party leader Viliame Gavoka has confirmed to FBC News that the party machinery will decide Bulitavu’s fate.

Gavoka also confirms a Management Board meeting on Friday will discuss Bulitavu’s decision to vote against the party line and decide what actions need to be taken.

Article continues after advertisement

“You will recall that we took him up to the speaker and the Chief Justice and this has happened again. So it will be the party machinery that will look into it”

Bulitavu has been previously taken to court by Gavoka for voting in favour of the National Budget and amendments to the iTaukei Land Trust Act.

However he won that case as SODELPA could not prove whether there was a party directive on how to vote on the two matters.