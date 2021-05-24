Home

Politics

SODELPA executives to decide Bulitavu’s fate

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
October 27, 2021 1:08 pm
Mosese Bulitavu [left] and SODELPA Party Leader, Viliame Gavoka

The Social Democratic Liberal Party will not turn a blind eye to MP Mosese Bulitavu’s vote in favour of President-elect Ratu Wiliame Katonivere in parliament on Friday.

Party leader Viliame Gavoka has confirmed to FBC News that the party machinery will decide Bulitavu’s fate.

Gavoka also confirms a Management Board meeting on Friday will discuss Bulitavu’s decision to vote against the party line and decide what actions need to be taken.

“You will recall that we took him up to the speaker and the Chief Justice and this has happened again. So it will be the party machinery that will look into it”

Bulitavu has been previously taken to court by Gavoka for voting in favour of the National Budget and amendments to the iTaukei Land Trust Act.

However he won that case as SODELPA could not prove whether there was a party directive on how to vote on the two matters.

