Politics will not divide us: Tui Namuka

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
October 24, 2021 7:50 am
Tui Namuka, Ratu Tevita Niumataiwalu. [Source: SODELPA Parliamentary caucus]

The Tui Namuka, Ratu Tevita Niumataiwalu says politics will not divide the Vanua of Caumatalevu.

During the Opposition caucus yesterday morning, Ratu Tevita, who is also a SODELPA MP along with MP Mosese Bulitavu had sought permission for all Opposition MPs to vote for the new President under their own conscience.

The duo wanted to show their support to their chief the Turaga Tui Macuata, as President-Elect, in accordance with their allegiance to the Vanua.

Article continues after advertisement

Speaking to FBC News, Tui Namuka says when the caucus decided otherwise, they decided that Bulitavu would show his support to the Vanua as they had initially wanted.

Ratu Tevita says despite the fact that he voted for the Opposition Presidential Nominee Ro Teimumu Kepa, the Vanua of Namuka is stable in its support for the Tui Macuata as he assumes Presidency.

He says the Vanua o Namuka is extremely proud of the election as Ratu Wiliame’s grandmother hails from Namuka.

Ratu Tevita says the Tui Macuata knows of his support for his Presidency and they are honoured to have close links.

