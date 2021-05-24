Home

Politics

People’s Alliance and NFP sign MOU

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
April 8, 2022 12:52 pm

The People’s Alliance and National Federation Party have today formally signed a Memorandum of Understanding.

In a joint press conference, People’s Alliance Leader, Sitiveni Rabuka says this MOU underpins the work that will be undertaken in a post- election coalition.

Rabuka says the agreement is an important step in Fiji’s political rebirth adding that it sets up a new path for the new world of governance of our nation.

Article continues after advertisement

“We are now committed to working together to advance the wellbeing and the aspirations of the people. We have a basis for cooperation through combining thoughts, ideas and talents to give Fiji, the best outcomes. When disagreements arise, they will be managed and resolved.”

NFP Leader, Professor Biman Prasad says the two parties signing this MOU are Fiji’s oldest and the youngest.

Prasad says they combine the long experience of political activism and striving for the rights of the people with the enthusiasm and energy of the New People’s Alliance.

“Because this is the way we want to lead. We want to look to the future will combine vision share with the people and we will execute with cooperation, consultation and dialogue. We will not just cooperate and consult with each other. We will do the same with everyone. Because we will listen to and respect the views of everyone.”

The two leaders also confirmed the MOU does not limit other parties from joining them.

