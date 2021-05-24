Not everything the government proposes is bad: Bulitavu

SODELPA MP Mosese Bulitavu has revealed why he votes the way he does in parliament.

Bulitavu told FBC News he votes for motions that he believes will benefit Fijians at the grassroots community level.

He says it does not matter which side of the house the motion comes from, so long as people benefit.

Article continues after advertisement

Bulitavu adds political leaders have a responsibility to separate politics from issues that every Fijian is going through and is always reflected in his vote.

“Not everything the government proposed or announces is bad. If you have the right pair of lenses you will see through how the people will benefit from”

Bulitavu has been going head to head with his party this year supporting the national budget, the amendments to the i-Taukei Land Trust Act, and recently the appointment of President-elect Ratu Wiliame Katonivere.