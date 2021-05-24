Five politicians called in for questioning

Former Opposition MP Niko Nawaikula was called in again by Police for a caution interview at the Toorak CID Headquarters.

Nawaikula says this was his second time being taken in for questioning.

The former Opposition member says he is one of many politicians being investigated for their comments on Bill 17 that was passed in Parliament yesterday.

Acting Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu confirms that Nawaikula was among five people called in today.

The other four are Opposition Whip Lynda Tabuya, Adi Litia Qionibaravi, Sitiveni Rabuka and Pio Tikoduadua.