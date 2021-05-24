Bulitavu wants answers from SODELPA Management

Social Democratic Liberal Party Member of Parliament, Mosese Bulitavu is now being investigated by his party for supporting the national budget and amendments to the iTaukei Land Trust Act.

Bulitavu has received a letter from SODELPA General Secretary Lenaitasi Duru informing him that a Disciplinary team has now started the investigation.

However, the MP says he has written back seeking clarification as to who lodged the complaint and to disclose to him, the letter of complaint.

Bulitavu says he wants to know how the Management Board met given it cannot be convened due to health regulations.

He has also requested to see the Management Board resolution sanctioning the investigation and how the Disciplinary Committee was selected.

Bulatavu says he has informed the management he wants to be physically present before the Disciplinary Committee once his queries are answered.

SODELPA General Secretary, Lenaitasi Duru says the Disciplinary Committee will be in touch with Bulitavu in due course and will be available to answer his queries.