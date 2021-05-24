Bulitavu stands by decision to back Bill 17

Opposition Member of Parliament and SODELPA party member Mosese Bulitavu says he stands by his decision to back the proposed amended to the iTaukei Land Trust Bill or Bill 17.

Bulitavu made the comment after a formal complaint was lodged against him to Opposition Whip Lynda Tabuya.

Speaking to FBC News in Korowiri, Bulitavu says all due procedures will be followed regarding the complaint of an alleged breach of party rules.

“I will be notified in writing or by email on what the steps are and also my side of the story, my statement responding to the alleged breach”.

Asked whether his stance will affect his future with SODELPA, this is what Bulitavu had to say.

“It will depend on the party. The ball is in their court now. I have said my take, whether they see me as a liability, whether they see me as an asset or as a threat, again I have said my views”.

This is not the first time Bulitavu has broken rank with Opposition in Parliament.

In May, he supported a government motion to amend the loan guarantee period for Fiji Airways.