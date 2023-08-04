Policy review to counter anaemia

[File Photo]

The Ministry of Health in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture and UNICEF this morning launched the National Nutrition Month and the World Breastfeeding Week.

Minister for Health Dr Atonio Lalabalavu stresses that good health, proper nutrition and breastfeeding are important factors that contribute to a healthy population.

According to Dr Lalabalavu, it is estimated that more than half of our population is suffering from anaemia.

“According to the reports of the 2015 National Nutrition Survey for Fiji, one in every two children less than 2 years old and one in every three women in Fiji suffer from anaemia. This is very high indeed for a country rich in delicious natural food sources.”

The theme for National Nutritional Month is “Act Against Anaemia”.

Dr Lalabalavu says the Ministry is working on reviewing the Fiji Policy on Food & Nutrition Security (FPFNS) and the National Iron and Micronutrient Supplementation program.