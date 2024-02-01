Police urge public to be vigilant

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

The Fiji Police Force is urging the public to not to cross flooded roads, bridges, crossings, rivers and creeks.

With most parts of the country experiencing heavy rain, the Force is saying the people should beware of flash flooding.

Chief of Operations ACP, Livai Driu says the officers are on standby if the weather worsen and is calling on everyone to use common sense while moving around.

ACP Driu says people should not gamble their life with the wrath of Mother Nature because it can be devastating.

He adds standby teams are on alert at every Police Station and the Force is calling on everyone to move to higher ground if they live in flood prone areas.



ACP Driu says the Force will continue to monitor the weather and are closely liaising with stakeholders as things develop.

Members of the public residing in areas affected by the flashfloods are urged to contact the Fiji Police Force on 917 or the National Fire Authority on 910 if in need of assistance in moving to safety.