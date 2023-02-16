Police to seek DPP advice

Voreqe Bainimarama, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum and Sitiveni Qiliho.

Police will forward the investigation files of the former Prime Minister, the former Attorney General and the suspended Police Commissioner to the Director of Public Prosecution for legal advice.

In the meantime, the questioning process of Voreqe Bainimarama and Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum has been suspended.

Chief of Intelligence, Investigations and Prosecutions, Acting Assistant Commissioner of Police Sakeo Raikaci says the Special Taskforce continues its investigation into other reports lodged against senior political figures and former Supervisor of Elections.

Police had said that Bainimarama and Sayed-Khaiyum’s questioning this week was for alleged abuse of office