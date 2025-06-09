Police sound alarm on high crime risk

[File Photo]

High citizen-to-police ratios in the Western and Central Divisions have raised concerns.

The Fiji Police Force says it has measures in place to keep the public safe during the festive season.

Acting Commissioner of Police Aporosa Lutunauga states the Western Division has one officer for every 250 citizens, while the Central has one officer for every 444.

He said strategic precautionary measures was in place to manage potential increases in crime.

ACP Lutunauga urges the public to take personal safety precautions.

He says community cooperation and unity are key to maintaining law and order. He warns those involved in crime that offenders will be held accountable.

He points to swift arrests in recent high-profile cases as proof that police can respond quickly and act decisively. ACP Lutunauga warns anyone planning criminal activity to think twice.

Road fatalities and drunk driving remain major concerns in the Western Division.

ACP Lutunauga is also reminding drivers to obey traffic laws to ensure a safe festive season for all.

