Police seize methamphetamine and marijuana in multiple raids

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

Police officers from the Western K9 Unit and FDDU intercepted a vehicle along Waqadra in Nadi believed to have been transporting drugs early yesterday morning.

Assistant Commissioner of Police and Chief of Operations Livai Driu says that upon searching the vehicle, a bag containing parcels of white substances believed to be methamphetamine was found.

He states that three men have been questioned, and all seized substances have been sent for analysis.

Article continues after advertisement

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, officers searched a group of youths cutting cane at a farm in Tabia yesterday, where they found dried leaves believed to be marijuana, resulting in arrests.

In another raid in Vunivau, Labasa, several packets of dried leaves believed to be marijuana and money believed to be proceeds of the sale of illicit substances were seized. A suspect was taken into custody.

ACP Driu adds that the Cakau Operations team in the Northern Division seized plants believed to be marijuana from the Tacilevu area yesterday morning. He mentions that the farm owner is known to police, and efforts are underway to locate him.