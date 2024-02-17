Police seize 20,000 marijuana plants in the North

[Source: Fiji Police Force/Facebook]

A total of 42 people have been arrested since January 17th until February 12th in the Northern Division following separate drug raids.

The Fiji Police Force has seized over 20,000 marijuana plants during this period.

Police Chief of Operations ACP Livai Driu, says their operations to size illicit drugs namely marijuana continues in the Northern Division, mainly due to the increased sharing of information.

He says the special operations are aimed at identifying new farms and revisiting known areas of cultivation.



ACP Driu says the operations are running parallel with another operation focused on addressing offenses such as theft, assault, actual bodily harm, and burglary.

He adds that this past week more green plants, seeds, and dried leaves, all believed to be marijuana were seized.

The officers made five arrests in Savusavu.