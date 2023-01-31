Police seek identity of deceased male

Photo Supplied.

A body was discovered near the Vatuwaqa Bridge this morning.

Police who are still at the scene are seeking assistance in identifying the male deceased.

Investigators are requesting assistance in identifying the victim and have released the pictures in the hope a family member can come forward with information.

Fijians can call Crime Stoppers on 919 or the Southern Division Command Center on 9905 529 if they have any information that could assist in identifying the victim.