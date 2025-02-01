Police seek help to identity accident victim

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

Totogo traffic investigators are requesting assistance in identifying a man who was involved in an accident last Wednesday.

The victim remains admitted in critical condition at the CWM Hospital in Suva.

It is alleged the man was hit by a bus while crossing Edinburgh Drive in Suva on January 29th.

The victim, an iTaukei man believed to be between 20 and 30 years of age, has a tattoo of a cross on his right hand and another tattoo of an animal head on his left hand.

Anyone with information on the victim is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 919 or the Central Division Command Centre on 8932874.