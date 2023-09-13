Police seek help identifying body

The Fiji Police Force is requesting assistance in identifying the person who was found motionless in a drain along Fletcher Road this morning.

Police say the person is a male Itaukei with a dark complexion, average height, and average build.

He was wearing a black ¾ shorts with a black and white printed shirt.

He has a tattoo of a line on his left hand above his elbow.

Anyone with information that can help investigators identify the victim can call Crime Stoppers on 919 or the Southern Division Command Centre on 9905 529.