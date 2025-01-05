Police search for girl washed away by river currents

Police are searching for a five-year-old girl from Naituvatuvavatu village, Wainibuka, who was washed away by strong river currents yesterday.

Police say the girl was crossing the Waisomi River with seven other children and her 32-year-old aunt when the incident occurred.

The girl had accompanied her aunt and the others to pick edible lady ferns.

The matter was reported to the Police by the Turaga ni Koro of Naituvatu-vatu village.

Chief of Operations, ACP Livai Driu, says three officers were deployed to assist in the search yesterday.

ACP Driu says the search had to be called off because it was dark and the weather was unfavorable.

He adds that the search will be resumed today.

ACP Driu once again stresses the importance of parental supervision, especially during this time of the year.

He adds that parents should spend more time with their children and less time at gatherings.