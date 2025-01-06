Police ready to call on military in drug battle

Police has signaled its readiness to collaborate with the Republic of Fiji Military Forces in tackling escalating drug-related issues in the country.

Acting Police Commissioner Juki Fong Chew said the partnership, which has proven effective in the past, could be sought again if necessary.

Chew addressed growing concerns regarding the surge in drug cases, explaining that Police has previously worked alongside the RFMF when faced with particularly challenging situations such as arresting armed suspects.

He also pointed out the military’s role in aiding drug raids in Fiji’s highland areas where law enforcement faced greater logistical challenges.

With the rising threat of drug-related crime, Chew assured the public that if the situation required, the Force would not hesitate to request support from the RFMF to ensure the safety and security of Fijians.