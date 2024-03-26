Police probe deepens into Flagstaff alleged robbery

Police say investigators are continuing their line of investigations into the alleged robbery in Flagstaff last week.

Divisional Police Commander Senior Superintendent Farasiko Matawalu says investigators will look at all information gathered and received.

FBC News has also asked the police about new claims that surfaced on social media.

We have also attempted to sort comments from Livia Saurara, who was the tenant of the flat that was allegedly robbed last week.

Saurara had told FBC News that valuable items, including a large sum of cash stored in a safe, were stolen.