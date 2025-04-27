Police pay tribute to ACP Raikaci

[Source: Fiji Police Force/Facebook]

The Fiji Police Force is grieving the sudden passing of Assistant Commissioner of Police and Chief of Staff Sakeo Raikaci.

He was called to rest yesterday.

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu shared his grief over Raikaci’s loss and has extended his sympathies to the family.

He noted that Raikaci devoted 35 years of quiet service to Fiji, moving steadily through roles from station duties to senior leadership.

Raikaci joined the force on May 21 1990. Over the years, he served at Tavua Police Station, the Major Fraud Unit in Nabua, the Prosecution Unit in Nausori, and CID Headquarters.

He later took on posts as Training & Development Officer for prosecutions, Director of Internal Affairs and Director of Prosecution.

With a Degreee in Law and Legal Practice, Raikaci blended his legal knowledge and operational experience.

He acted as Deputy Commissioner and once led the organisation as Acting Commissioner.

Tudravu described Raikaci as a steady hand whose professionalism earned respect across the force.

His balanced approach to prosecutions and intelligence work was quietly admired by colleagues and communities alike.

The Commissioner states that commitment to keeping Fiji safe will be gently remembered.

His legacy lives on in the many officers he mentored and in the legal and investigative standards he helped shape.

Funeral arrangements are being finalised and the Force will pay tribute to his humble dedication in the days ahead.

