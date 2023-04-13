Police officers undergo reintegration program

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

Twelve police officers who recently returned from a year of tour of duty took part in a reintegration program at the Police Special Response Unit earlier this week.

Eleven of the 12 officers returned from the United Nations Mission in South Sudan and one from the Multinational Force Observers (MFO) in Sinai.

The returning officers were officially welcomed by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ulaiasi Ravula, who expressed the Acting Commissioner of Police Juki Fong Chew’s appreciation for the officers’ peacekeeping roles during their deployment and thanked their families for their support.

The Fiji Police Force has also acknowledged the assistance of Military Police Advisor Lieutenant Colonel Neumi Vakadewabuka.