Police officers reminded of their roles

Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho has reminded officers the need to think about their responsibilities at all times as policing is now a way of life for them.

Speaking at the launch of the eleven-week basic recruits training, Qiliho says there is a need for police officers to dedicate their entire being to their role.

Qiliho mentioned this in light of remand prisoners escaping from custody in the Western Division, saying the poor conduct of a few has tarnished the image of the force.

He says as serving members of the Force, they already have a fair idea of what policing is about, however as new recruits, they need to use this opportunity to better understand their role and responsibilities.

The eleven-week special constable training is part of plans to phase out the special constabulary.